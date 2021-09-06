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Bizarro and Beyond WWZ. Israel Drag Zombie Apocalypse.
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1168 views • September 06, 2021
This is the WWZ AmaZombie apocalypse! Spiritual War Manifest! !srael and the world will soon be judged, period! Only the blood of Jesus is acceptable to God for atonement of sins. Call on Jesus, learn of Jesus in His Word! Time truly is short and IMHO this 9/11-9/23 will see real tribulation begin. You ain't seen nothin yet! Call on Jesus today, NOW! His grace and peace be with you all!
i24 link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hzb8W...
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
i24 link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hzb8W...
Other Channels
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Keywords
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