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Biden needs diapers
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40 views • September 20, 2021
1. THEY CAN’T HIDE IT ANYMORE. The one eye sign is showing obediance to satanism.
https://www.brighteon.com/818799bb-d7f6-439d-b59c-a29dfe991934
2. AUSTRALIA: CONSTRUCTION WORKER PROTEST HEATS UP. THEY HAD ENOUGH.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/australia-construction-worker-protest-heats-up_n2Mksa9j7VSOzvD.html
3. Exclusive - Secret Service Warns Biden Has Lost His Mind, Regularly Soils Himself
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/exclusive-secret-service-warns-biden-has-lost-his-mind-regularly-soils-himself_GMlxtSVhnBTsWX6.html
4. MAX IGAN: GENOCIDE VIA MEDICINE - [20/9/2021] UNVAXXED PEOPLE ARE THE NEW UNDERCLASS AND SOON WE GET THE STAR OF DAVID TO WEAR.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VDgMsDCwxguD/
5. K-ill Gates N.W.O. Agenda! One of the most evil men on Earth.
https://www.brighteon.com/d6b6b7df-bcf4-493e-ae53-d4932c51345b
https://www.brighteon.com/818799bb-d7f6-439d-b59c-a29dfe991934
2. AUSTRALIA: CONSTRUCTION WORKER PROTEST HEATS UP. THEY HAD ENOUGH.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/australia-construction-worker-protest-heats-up_n2Mksa9j7VSOzvD.html
3. Exclusive - Secret Service Warns Biden Has Lost His Mind, Regularly Soils Himself
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/exclusive-secret-service-warns-biden-has-lost-his-mind-regularly-soils-himself_GMlxtSVhnBTsWX6.html
4. MAX IGAN: GENOCIDE VIA MEDICINE - [20/9/2021] UNVAXXED PEOPLE ARE THE NEW UNDERCLASS AND SOON WE GET THE STAR OF DAVID TO WEAR.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VDgMsDCwxguD/
5. K-ill Gates N.W.O. Agenda! One of the most evil men on Earth.
https://www.brighteon.com/d6b6b7df-bcf4-493e-ae53-d4932c51345b
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