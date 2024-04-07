Create New Account
The fig tree; human confusion and human predictions.
PRB Ministry
2Thess lesson #68; Many Christians conflate prophecy from Isaiah chapter 66 with the lessons our LORD taught on the fig tree. End time events will leave many confused if they are not willing to dig in and study the word accurately. Emotions and skewed teaching do more damage to true Christianity then most Unbelievers can do. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

