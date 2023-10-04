Create New Account
People v Status Quo - McCarthy is out, Will Trump Replace him?
Lori Colley
Published a day ago

October 4, 2023 - Surprises abound in DC as McCarthy vacates the speakership, Nancy Pelosi gets thrown out of her "hideaway" office, and Trump raises his gavel to the idea of serving as the new speaker.

matt gaetzkevin mccarthytrump speaker

