Give Us Life Again: A Journey Through Spiritual Renewal

Join us in today's devotional as we embark on an important new series about revival in the church. Reflect on the powerful insights from Isaiah 64:1-12 and the timeless hymn 'Revive Us Again' by William Mackey.
Discover the significance of spiritual revival and the urgent call for humility and prayer from 2 Chronicles 7:13-14. Amidst the global uncertainties and challenges, let's seek God's presence and renew our faith. Tune in for a heartfelt message that encourages believers to reignite their passion for the Lord.
00:00 Opening Greetings and Appreciation
00:49 Introducing the New Series on Revival
01:05 Reflecting on the Week of Revival Services
02:36 The Importance of Revival and Personal Renewal
03:15 Isaiah's Prayer for Revival
06:59 Navigating Through Global Challenges
08:22 The Power of Humility and Prayer
09:45 The Church's Response to Spiritual Coldness
10:47 Closing Thoughts and Prayer for Revival
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.