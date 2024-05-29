Give Us Life Again: A Journey Through Spiritual Renewal

Join us in today's devotional as we embark on an important new series about revival in the church. Reflect on the powerful insights from Isaiah 64:1-12 and the timeless hymn 'Revive Us Again' by William Mackey.



Discover the significance of spiritual revival and the urgent call for humility and prayer from 2 Chronicles 7:13-14. Amidst the global uncertainties and challenges, let's seek God's presence and renew our faith. Tune in for a heartfelt message that encourages believers to reignite their passion for the Lord.



00:00 Opening Greetings and Appreciation

00:49 Introducing the New Series on Revival

01:05 Reflecting on the Week of Revival Services

02:36 The Importance of Revival and Personal Renewal

03:15 Isaiah's Prayer for Revival

06:59 Navigating Through Global Challenges

08:22 The Power of Humility and Prayer

09:45 The Church's Response to Spiritual Coldness

10:47 Closing Thoughts and Prayer for Revival

