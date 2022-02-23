© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Social Credit Score Nightmare: Calls for Digital Currency Lockdown Become a Reality
Follow
0
Share
Report
311 views • February 23, 2022
Support Infowars, get the products you need and find the latest deals at https://www.infowarsstore.com
Alex Jones details the fallout of a real social credit score being used to lockdown people's ability to use currency without authoritarian oversight.
Read more about dictatorial currency control here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-mp-details-how-struggling-single-mothers-bank-account-has-been-frozen-by-trudeau-regime/
Click Here to Get Exclusive Deals On The Entire Line Of My Pillow Products, Including Giza Dreams Sheets At 60% Off!!
Alex Jones details the fallout of a real social credit score being used to lockdown people's ability to use currency without authoritarian oversight.
Read more about dictatorial currency control here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-mp-details-how-struggling-single-mothers-bank-account-has-been-frozen-by-trudeau-regime/
Click Here to Get Exclusive Deals On The Entire Line Of My Pillow Products, Including Giza Dreams Sheets At 60% Off!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.