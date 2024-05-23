Create New Account
🚩KJP says it's not Biden's job to secure the border. The inmates are running the asylum.
Citizen Free Press · She must be heavily medicated..... what other explanation is there. KJP says it's not Biden's job to secure the border. If you don't have a border, you don't have a country.


@CitizenFreePres

https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1793704762296434847

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

