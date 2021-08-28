Absolute Proof - 911 (PROVE IT FOR YOURSELF)

This video focuses on the number 911. 911 means "End The Awakening"9 Means to END and 11=2 Which Means AWAKE.I got super hacked right when almost finished with this video, but I did manage to piece it all together.Please Watch All Of My Number Videos... They are all based on my Easter Star Grandmother Arline's 1950's 60's & 70's Astrology and Numerology books.Also this number language is so simple, Anyone Who Refutes It Is An Idiot or LIAR. This is simple 3rd grade math, but ancient numerology. Freemasons & The Occult is just evil ancient WITCHCRAFT. Satan & Demon Worship.Helter-Skelter is when the Occult kills everyone not in the Occult.Also the documented history of how the freemasons and bolsheviks took over the world. But NO FEAR people 109 times in history they have tried this Genocide crap and 109 times the have failed. God Will Not Allow This To Go On Much Longer. I am living proof. And now you have the knowledge to PROVE IT FOR YOURSELF.This number language is very simple, but "SIMPLICITY IS COMPLEX".PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE WE ARE RUNNNING OUT OF TIMETHIS COVID GENOCIDE SCAM IS GOING TO FAIL AND THESE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO HANG. ALL PROPHECY SAYS NOW IS THE TIME IT FAILSNUMBERS CAN GET VERY COMPLEX HOWEVER,HERE ARE THE SIMPLE DEFINITIONS OF THE NUMBERS:TRUE NUMEROLOGY FREEMASON/ZIONIST1. EXIST 1/10/19/etc - The Top of KING2. AWAKE 2/11/20/29/etc - Those Who Are Awake3. CREATE 3/12/21/etc----- Delta, Triangle, Brotherhood4. LEARN 4/13/31/etc.... 13=M = Freemasons5. STRUGGE 14/23/32/etc... Mason Compass & Square/War6. MASTER 6/15/24/etc... 33' Mason - Human Sacrifice7. REST 7/16/25/etc.... 7=G From the Mason Logo8. REWARD 8/17/26/ETC... God, Good, Goyum, Not Evil9. END 9/18/27/36 etc.. Bolsheviks, 666, End, Kill,11. AWAKE 11/29/38/etc.. Those Who know & Are Wake22. WARRIORS FOR GOD - Truthers Fighting This Freemason Bolshevik Evil33. Servants of Satan - Freemasons, Bosheviks, Who have taken Adrenochrome (kids) the Philosophers Stone (Gold Nitrate & Nitrosimonus Worm.NO FEAR PEOPLE, THEY PLAN TO KILL YOU ANYHOW....COME BACK SOON I AM MAKING MORE VIDEOS RIGHT NOW, AND I WILL NEVER STOP, THIS IS ALL I DO NOW... FUCK THESE EVIL PEOPLE/DEMONS.Much Love & God Bless Stephen Theodore Gladstone aka 22www.PopChurch.comwww.NoVax.lifeDestroy