What the media got WRONG about Elon Musk's 'go f yourself' statement

Glenn Beck
Nov 30, 2023
Elon Musk shocked the media when he told companies that are trying to use advertising money to blackmail him to "go f*** yourself." But that's not how the media is reporting it. They're suggesting that Musk just doesn't want advertisers who disagree with him. But Glenn, who has faced these kind of attacks before from the likes of Media Matters, explains what he really meant: "He’s saying, 'if you want me to bend and silence people so you could pose and you won’t be boycotted, screw yourself.'" "I'm not selling my soul," Glenn says. And he encourages Elon to continue doing the same.
