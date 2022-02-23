© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 23, 2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
161 views • February 23, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 23, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B4zYaj4qUkjF/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE (DOUBLE SIDED) https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee-double-sided
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=============================
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 23 Feb. 2022
Compiled Wed. 23 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Global Currency Reset, Military Law, New Star Link Satellite System Incoming
Cabal, Mass Media Outgoing
Military is the Only Way.
Make sure you have stored: Food – enough for 3+ weeks, Water, Health Supplies (Medications etc), Cash, Batteries, Gun, Ammo and then Buckle Up.
My Country, ‘Tis of Thee – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – Bing video
Judy Note: The Global Currency Reset happened on Tues. 22 Feb. and Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) could be notified to set appointments at any time. It is my understanding we will be notified by email of a Secured Website. The Secured Web
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B4zYaj4qUkjF/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE (DOUBLE SIDED) https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee-double-sided
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=============================
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Wed. 23 Feb. 2022
Compiled Wed. 23 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Global Currency Reset, Military Law, New Star Link Satellite System Incoming
Cabal, Mass Media Outgoing
Military is the Only Way.
Make sure you have stored: Food – enough for 3+ weeks, Water, Health Supplies (Medications etc), Cash, Batteries, Gun, Ammo and then Buckle Up.
My Country, ‘Tis of Thee – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – Bing video
Judy Note: The Global Currency Reset happened on Tues. 22 Feb. and Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) could be notified to set appointments at any time. It is my understanding we will be notified by email of a Secured Website. The Secured Web
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.