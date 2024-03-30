Lowkey- Palestine Will Never Die- Farsi/Persian HardSub

موزیک ویدئوی فلسطین هرگز نخواهد مرد
با کیفیت بالا به همراه زیرنویس فارسی
خواننده: لوکی & می خلیل
کاری از گروه بیداری اندیشه www.bidari-andishe.ir
ترجمه و زیرنویس: مجید املشی
لینک دانلود بدون سانسور این موزیک ویدئو
لینک منبع:
• LOWKEY - Palestine Will Never Die (OF...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LliKxwn2KDw
دانلود زیرنویس فارسی این موزیک ویدئو به صورت جداگانه:
لینک دانلود آلبوم مستندهای گروه بیداری اندیشه
