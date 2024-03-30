Create New Account
Lowkey- Palestine Will Never Die- Farsi/Persian HardSub
amlashi
Published Yesterday

موزیک ویدئوی فلسطین هرگز نخواهد مرد

با کیفیت بالا به همراه زیرنویس فارسی


خواننده: لوکی & می خلیل

کاری از گروه بیداری اندیشه www.bidari-andishe.ir

ترجمه و زیرنویس: مجید املشی


لینک دانلود بدون سانسور این موزیک ویدئو

https://bitly.ws/3g8xJ


لینک منبع:

• LOWKEY - Palestine Will Never Die (OF...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LliKxwn2KDw


دانلود زیرنویس فارسی این موزیک ویدئو به صورت جداگانه:

https://bitly.ws/3g8xQ


https://bitly.ws/3g8y5


لینک دانلود آلبوم مستندهای گروه بیداری اندیشه

https://bitly.ws/3g8yf



Keywords
palestinegenocidemusic videogazalowkeypersian subtitlemajid amlashi

