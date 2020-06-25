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Should White Jesus Statues Be Destroyed? What The Bible Says About It!
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15 views • June 25, 2020
The Dan Bidondi Show
Should White Jesus Statues Be Destroyed? What The Bible Says About It!
In this in depth study and report of the latest controversy of BLM advocate & Podcast Host: Shaun King making a statement how all white images and statues of Jesus should be destroy because it's from white supremacy.
Dan Bidondi analyzes and weights in on the subject of what scripture of the Holy Bible says about the whole matter.
Help Support our broadcast today:
http:///www.PayPal.me/DanBidondi
Subscribe to Now You See TV today
http://www.nystv.org/
The Dan Bidondi Show & The Nightly News w/Dan Bidondi is brought to you by http://www.truthradioshow.com/
God bless and Shalom
Should White Jesus Statues Be Destroyed? What The Bible Says About It!
In this in depth study and report of the latest controversy of BLM advocate & Podcast Host: Shaun King making a statement how all white images and statues of Jesus should be destroy because it's from white supremacy.
Dan Bidondi analyzes and weights in on the subject of what scripture of the Holy Bible says about the whole matter.
Help Support our broadcast today:
http:///www.PayPal.me/DanBidondi
Subscribe to Now You See TV today
http://www.nystv.org/
The Dan Bidondi Show & The Nightly News w/Dan Bidondi is brought to you by http://www.truthradioshow.com/
God bless and Shalom
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