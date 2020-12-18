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STARGATE CONTINUUM [2008-07] (MOVIE TRAILER)
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55 views • December 18, 2020
Stargate: Continuum is a 2008 Canadian-American, military science fiction, direct-to-video film in the Stargate franchise. It is the second sequel to television series Stargate SG-1 following The Ark of Truth. It is directed by Martin Wood, director and producer of many episodes of Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis, written by SG-1 and Atlantis creator Brad Wright, and produced by Wright and Ark of Truth director Robert C. Cooper.
The film is a time-travel adventure in which Ba'al travels back to 1939 to create an alternate timeline in which Earth never establishes their Stargate Program, and to take control of the Goa'uld Empire. The only people to remember the truth, the SG-1 team attempts to reinstate the original timeline. The film stars the main cast of the show's last season, with the return of Richard Dean Anderson as Jack O'Neill. Continuum has garnered generally positive reviews from critics, earning both praise and criticism for its atmosphere, story, characters and graphic content. Continuum was released on both DVD and Blu-ray Disc in on July 29, 2008.
STARGATE: CONTINUUM [2008-07] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/stargate-continuum/vkDsO00i/Wq3X1lnr
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The film is a time-travel adventure in which Ba'al travels back to 1939 to create an alternate timeline in which Earth never establishes their Stargate Program, and to take control of the Goa'uld Empire. The only people to remember the truth, the SG-1 team attempts to reinstate the original timeline. The film stars the main cast of the show's last season, with the return of Richard Dean Anderson as Jack O'Neill. Continuum has garnered generally positive reviews from critics, earning both praise and criticism for its atmosphere, story, characters and graphic content. Continuum was released on both DVD and Blu-ray Disc in on July 29, 2008.
STARGATE: CONTINUUM [2008-07] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/stargate-continuum/vkDsO00i/Wq3X1lnr
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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