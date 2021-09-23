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The Testimony Project - The Film (Vaccine Injuries testimony - Hebrew)
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304 views • September 23, 2021
Posted 21September2021 https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/
The testimony project was born to provide a platform for all those who were injured after the corona vaccine, and to make their voices heard in the Israeli media.
We hope the project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.
The testimony project was born to provide a platform for all those who were injured after the corona vaccine, and to make their voices heard in the Israeli media.
We hope the project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.
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