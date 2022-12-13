Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2946a - Trump Letting Everyone Know That The Carbon Tax Is The Dumbest Of All Taxes
138 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2946a - Dec 12, 2022

Trump Letting Everyone Know That The Carbon Tax Is The Dumbest Of All TaxesAs the [WEF]/[JB] pushes  US into the Green New Deal, people are watching how more manufactures are being moved out of this country because it is to expensive to manufacture the electric vehicles. Romney is pushing the carbon tax, Trump responds, the dumbest of all taxes.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

