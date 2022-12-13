X22 REPORT Ep. 2946a - Trump Letting Everyone Know That The Carbon Tax Is The Dumbest Of All Taxes

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2946a - Dec 12, 2022
Trump Letting Everyone Know That The Carbon Tax Is The Dumbest Of All TaxesAs the [WEF]/[JB] pushes US into the Green New Deal, people are watching how more manufactures are being moved out of this country because it is to expensive to manufacture the electric vehicles. Romney is pushing the carbon tax, Trump responds, the dumbest of all taxes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
