REBELLION DEEPENS: AMERICA SAYS 'NO!' TO VAX MANDATE!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Mainstream media can no longer ignore the growing rebellion among US workers over the demands that they take an experimental vaccine for the "privilege" of working. As Reuters puts it today, "From Boeing to Mercedes, A US Worker Rebellion Swells Over Vaccine Mandates." Will Washington destroy the economy to push the shot? Also today, mainstream Newsweek publishes, "How Fauci Fooled America." Is the truth starting to come out?