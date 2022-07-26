Miles Guo: If the CCP and Russia team up with Iran, Turkey, and North Korea, this will be a huge check and balance for Europe and the US

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7/24/2022 Miles Guo: Putin wants to increase their bargaining counters in confronting Europe and the US by winning the support from Iran. If the CCP and Russia team up with Iran, Turkey, and North Korea, this will be a huge check and balance for Europe and the US