Karma & Free Will in Buddhism

Pannobhasa suggested we talk about karma and free will and I also asked to talk about evidence of karma. Ajahn Punnadhammo went deep into the details of karma and this is a discussion going into the core concepts of Buddhism - karma (or kamma) and rebirth.



See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers 2: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/pgAG3p9TQEeW/

Ajahn Punnadhammo's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AjahnPunnad...

Ajahn Punnadhammo is a senior Buddhist monk in our Ajahn Chah Thai Forest tradition. He has 30 years seniority and he is the abbot at Arrow River Forest Hermitage in northern Ontario, Canada, at: https://arrowriver.ca/

Ajahn Punnadhammo is the author of the definitive book on Theravada Buddhist cosmology, which I have purchased and read and highly recommend. "The Buddhist Cosmos: A Comprehensive Survey of the Early Buddhist Worldview; according to Theravāda and Sarvāstivāda sources". This Amazon.com link is for the US, not Canada: https://www.amazon.com/Buddhist-Cosmos-Comprehensive-WorldviewSarv%C4%81stiv%C4%81da/dp/1791731945/ref=sr_1_1 crid=3KFHUS066HJWB&keywords=the+buddhist+cosmos&qid=1651878181&s=books&sprefix=the+buddhist+cosmos%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C111&sr=1-1

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.

Paññobhāsa's URL links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.bl...

primordial website: https://nippapanca.org

Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhik...

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJ...

Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZ...

SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philoso...

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): link available on request

Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Panno...

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...

Thanks to Paññobhāsa for making the thumbnail.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

https://thulesociety.com/

https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's personal permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.