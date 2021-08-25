Aug 25, 2021 Tonight with Kevin J. Johnston on Instagram with Dr. Zee

Tonight while walking in the downtown of Calgary, Chris Sky was supposed to be on my 3 hour show from last night. We find out that Chris Sky was being pestered by the police for no reason, when they stopped in Blind River for a break. After arriving there the police accused Chris of assaulting his wife, even though Jenny was standing right there and said," what"!! "What assault what's going on here"? Dr. Zee is protesting outside of the police station in the morning and letting everyone know about the serious corruption that Zee has seen with his own eyes regarding the government and the police.

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