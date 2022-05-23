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Blood, sweat n tears... -- Staffordshire UK
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37 views • May 23, 2022
Report from the UK War Zone. 8:00pm. 21.5.2022.
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
David Albert Yates UK
All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Geo-interfering Patently Patented https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
David Albert Yates UK
All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...
----------------------------------
🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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