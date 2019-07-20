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MUNROE BERGDORF CLASHES WITH PIERS IN HEATED DEBATE ON GENDER FLUIDITY | GOOD MORNING BRITAIN
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418 views • July 20, 2019
It's absolutely incredible to watch as this spokesman for Satan, Munroe Bergdorf, engages in WILLFUL COGNITIVE DISSONANCE, as it berates CUCK-IN-ALL-OTHER-THINGS Piers Morgan, telling him to stop imposing his bigoted views upon everyone, as it IMPOSES ITS BIGOTED VIEWS UPON EVERYONE.
The main reason I'm posting this is because COMMENTS WERE DISABLED.
That's a load of HOT GARBAGE and it's COWARDLY.
I'm facing this crisis head on - DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR is the harbinger of the APOCALYPSE.
I WELCOME COMMENTS.
The main reason I'm posting this is because COMMENTS WERE DISABLED.
That's a load of HOT GARBAGE and it's COWARDLY.
I'm facing this crisis head on - DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR is the harbinger of the APOCALYPSE.
I WELCOME COMMENTS.
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