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The Sane Asylum #08 - 15 May 22 - Guests: Frederick C Blackburn, John Percent + Dennis Cimino
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208 views • May 16, 2022
A 3-hour extravaganza as Giuseppe and Scorpio fill in for Robert Reyvolt's Incendiary Radio due to a death in the family. An impromptu roundtable was summoned with 3 titans of truth: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 (www.blackbird9tradingposts.org/), John Percent and Dennis Cimino. This is a must watch for the sane!
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