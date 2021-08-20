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Οι έντιμοι γιατροί που δεν ξεπουλήθηκαν, φωνάζουν!
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920 views • August 20, 2021
CREDITS @PlanetLockdown https://odysee.com/@PlanetLockdown:6/Bhakdi-2-minute-segment:3?src=embed
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@VladTepesBlog https://www.bitchute.com/video/JwhAiexP0cI9/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το κανάλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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