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The David Knight Show (16November20 Full Show)
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66 views • November 16, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:03:44 Elon Musk & other celebrities call BS on COVID tests, what happened to dozens of Secret Service agents who tested positive as media attacked White House as “superspreader”?
— 00:17:51 Moderna vaccine releases INCREDIBLE numba’s… as in unbelievable. McEnany, Trump’s Press Secretary, calls it “efficacy”. That’s a boldfaced lie.
— 00:27:14 A Supreme Court Justice Alito mocked by NBC for addressing threats to both free speech and free exercise of religion in our new regime of authoritarian rule by “experts”.
— 00:37:39 Across the political spectrum from Hollywood to churches like MacArthur’s LA Grace Community Church, people are taking back their lives by ignoring the dictates
— 00:55:54 As Trump & Biden race each other to claim credit for OperationWarpSpeed vaccine, do you realize more was spent on it than heart disease & cancer research combined (ignoring the Constitution)?
— 01:19:38 How Biden plans to make 2nd Amend “non-essential” and how we stop him
— 01:33:38 Texas just killed jury trials until at least Feb 2021. We’re under Martial Law already. It’s about to get much worse as troops are being called out and Fauci says do what you’re told, forget individual liberty
— 01:48:11 REVEALED: CDC’s New 29Oct “Playbook” for vaccine propaganda & mass vaccination
— 01:57:08 Sidney Powell calls out CIA, Gina Haspel on election corruption. Who knew that Hugo Chavez’ electronic tool for stealing elections, SmartMartic would be used to steal the election in USA?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:03:44 Elon Musk & other celebrities call BS on COVID tests, what happened to dozens of Secret Service agents who tested positive as media attacked White House as “superspreader”?
— 00:17:51 Moderna vaccine releases INCREDIBLE numba’s… as in unbelievable. McEnany, Trump’s Press Secretary, calls it “efficacy”. That’s a boldfaced lie.
— 00:27:14 A Supreme Court Justice Alito mocked by NBC for addressing threats to both free speech and free exercise of religion in our new regime of authoritarian rule by “experts”.
— 00:37:39 Across the political spectrum from Hollywood to churches like MacArthur’s LA Grace Community Church, people are taking back their lives by ignoring the dictates
— 00:55:54 As Trump & Biden race each other to claim credit for OperationWarpSpeed vaccine, do you realize more was spent on it than heart disease & cancer research combined (ignoring the Constitution)?
— 01:19:38 How Biden plans to make 2nd Amend “non-essential” and how we stop him
— 01:33:38 Texas just killed jury trials until at least Feb 2021. We’re under Martial Law already. It’s about to get much worse as troops are being called out and Fauci says do what you’re told, forget individual liberty
— 01:48:11 REVEALED: CDC’s New 29Oct “Playbook” for vaccine propaganda & mass vaccination
— 01:57:08 Sidney Powell calls out CIA, Gina Haspel on election corruption. Who knew that Hugo Chavez’ electronic tool for stealing elections, SmartMartic would be used to steal the election in USA?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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