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MAGA - Make America Great Again (February 2, 2021)
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190 views • February 02, 2021
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA 6 hours ago (edited):
So if Jared Kushner was just a "nobody" why was he nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday?
To the person who said Jared being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize "isn't a big deal" clearly isn't ready for the Truth community.
Hitler was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize before being cancelled.
In fact, the man who founded the Nobel Peace Prize is known as the Merchant of Death.
So BLM and Jared being nominated means they are genocidaires.
Since Henry Kissinger and George Soros is under Jared, it should be no surprise that BLM made the list.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw/community
Source: Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
17.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tbb4o7bkfWk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw/videos
Kim Osbøl:
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.[b]righteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube no 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
So if Jared Kushner was just a "nobody" why was he nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday?
To the person who said Jared being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize "isn't a big deal" clearly isn't ready for the Truth community.
Hitler was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize before being cancelled.
In fact, the man who founded the Nobel Peace Prize is known as the Merchant of Death.
So BLM and Jared being nominated means they are genocidaires.
Since Henry Kissinger and George Soros is under Jared, it should be no surprise that BLM made the list.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw/community
Source: Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
17.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tbb4o7bkfWk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw/videos
Kim Osbøl:
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.[b]righteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube no 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
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