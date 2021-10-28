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Rising Energy Prices is Putin's Fault - Honest! Who Is To Blame For The Energy Crisis?
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Rising Energy Prices is Putin's Fault - Honest! Who Is To Blame For The Energy Crisis?
https://rumble.com/vocugt-rising-energy-prices-is-putins-fault-honest-who-is-to-blame-for-the-energy-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
**************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3lm5plL
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/2WSKz47
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3Aq2uNt
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/2Yy3W37
FP Article: - https://bit.ly/3DiiPp2
https://rumble.com/vocugt-rising-energy-prices-is-putins-fault-honest-who-is-to-blame-for-the-energy-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
**************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3lm5plL
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/2WSKz47
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3Aq2uNt
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/2Yy3W37
FP Article: - https://bit.ly/3DiiPp2
Keywords
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