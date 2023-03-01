Create New Account
Enjoy The show - Ex clandestine spy Tore Says blows the whistle on CIA, CAA and MSM
This documentary was written and produced by ex clandestine spy Tore Says (aka Terpsehore Maras). She explained intelligence psyops was used by the CIA and it's extension agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) on the American people. She worked directly with John Brennan and others within multiple military/intelligence contracting firms. She helped to fix 45 elections, overthrowing governments worldwide including most notably Ukraine.Link to her show website T.O.R.E[The Organization Regarding Everything] - https://toresays.com/


