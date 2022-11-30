Only Employees of Rosatom Now Work at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power (ZNPP). Ukrainian employees who Refused to Sign Contracts with 'Rosatom' are not allowed to work.

Only employees of Rosatom now work at ZNPP. Ukrainian employees who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom are not allowed to work.

Info below about Rosatom.

Rosatom State Corporation, is a Russian state corporation headquartered in Moscow that specializes in nuclear energy, nuclear non-energy goods and high-tech products. Established in 2007, the organization comprises more than 350 enterprises, including scientific research organizations, the nuclear weapons complex, and the world's only nuclear icebreaker fleet.

The state corporation is one of the largest in the world's nuclear energy industry. The organization ranks first as the largest electricity generating company in Russia, producing 215.746 TWh of electricity, 20.28% of the country's total electricity production. The corporation also ranks first in the overseas NPP construction, responsible for 76% of global nuclear technology exports: 35 nuclear power plant units, at different stages of development, in 12 countries, as of December 2020.



