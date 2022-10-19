Alex Jones Full Show 10/18/22 Globalists Target Kids With Covid Jab

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Globalists Target Kids With Covid Jab In Sinister Legal Loophole to Earn Liability Protection! TUNE IN NOW – FULL SHOW 10/18/22

The Alex Jones Show

Published on Oct 18, 2022

You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war! The transhumanist globalists have unleashed a war on every front you can imagine (and many you can’t) to assure humanity’s extinction! Watching & sharing this one-of-a-kind broadcast is VITAL for victory! Tune in! The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones