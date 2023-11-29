Did AI Scammed Me - The Mystic P?

#cryptocurrencies #bitcoins #investments #currencyexchange #blockchain #scams #ITP #mlm #hacking #fiat-money
In this video The Mystic Philosopher share his experience and explain why he thinks that he along with many other people might be a victim of an online cryptocurrency AI scam. Your feed-back, feed-forward and comments are welcome and encouraged.
