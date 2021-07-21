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INTERVIEW WITH ANTHONY ROSE FROM HEALTHY & FREE
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20 views • July 21, 2021
Interview from July 8, 2021
Anthony is a Healthy American who started a local group to create in-person events for community and connection. Let his story inspire you to do the same in your local area.
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https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
Anthony is a Healthy American who started a local group to create in-person events for community and connection. Let his story inspire you to do the same in your local area.
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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