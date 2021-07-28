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Peggy Hall with the facts - OC Board of Supervisors 7-27-21
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73 views • July 28, 2021
Over a hundred patriots came for CONNECTION with each other and to stand in support of our protest against Agenda item #19 in which the BOS was going to vote on allocating $4.5m towards a vaccine engagement program, targeting non-vaccinated persons through a variety of methods. The item was requested to be deleted by UNelected Health Officer Clayton Chau five days ago, but we only discovered this fact after we arrived. Here I give a short EDUCATION session on this issue among several others and discuss our ongoing ACTION against this Board to stop breaking the law! They must be watching my videos!
July 27, 2021 OCBOS Agenda
http://cams.ocgov.com/Web_Publisher/agenda07_27_2021.htm
July 27, 2021 OCBOS Supplemental Agenda
https://board.ocgov.com/sites/bos.egovoc.com/files/2021-07/rev-sup07272021_6.pdf
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
July 27, 2021 OCBOS Agenda
http://cams.ocgov.com/Web_Publisher/agenda07_27_2021.htm
July 27, 2021 OCBOS Supplemental Agenda
https://board.ocgov.com/sites/bos.egovoc.com/files/2021-07/rev-sup07272021_6.pdf
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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