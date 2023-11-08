Regain Your Right to Be Self-Ruling

Key Lesson: What is real spiritual strength? It is knowing that we need never compromise ourselves in any way – with anyone, or over anything – in order to be at peace: it is a deeply quiet awareness that our existence owes no debt to any temporary condition, let alone to the passing time in which it appears.

