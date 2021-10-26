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RULED AND MANDATED TO THEIR GRAVES, 3 JUDGES SUDDENLY DEAD AFTER JAB MANDATE, JUSTICE AT LAST !!
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252 views • October 26, 2021
What can I say. Karma came by and smacked them. Mandating vaccination for probation ? Are you kidding me ? Masking kids, shutting down businesses, separating parents from children, fining law abiding citizens. Serves them right. If you are a judge and reading this be sure to get vaccinated and boosted before you tell others to do so. Black robed criminals running Satanic courts. Why do I say that ? They follow Roman Catholic Civil Law...the same law used to convict and crucify Jesus. BAM.
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