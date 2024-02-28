Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
People United Voice of The People. Jared Dalen and David Saputo
channel image
Health Medicine
190 Subscribers
5 views
Published Wednesday

A very deep dive and a perspective of what seems to be what people are starting to understand. We must absolutely start looking at different approaches and come together to say NO to the geneocide going down. We will try to offer some positive solutions in the interview.

In Lak'Ech

David Saputo

Keywords
freedomcensorshippropagandasovereigntyrepublicunitytaking actionstrength in numberswill of the people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket