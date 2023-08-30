Gold Star Father to 'A*shole' Biden: You Are A Disgrace To America!





Gold Star Father to fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz: "You are a disgrace to this nation… when I stood there on the tarmac watching you check your watch... all I wanted to do was shout out its 2 fu*king 30 a*shole. But out of respect to the other grieving families I bit my tongue… I’m done biting my tongue.”

source:

https://rumble.com/v3d17rm-gold-star-father-to-asshle-biden-you-are-a-disgrace-to-america.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2