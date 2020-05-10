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#BUSTED! Three Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Are Under Quarantine - WDIV 4News 5/9/2020
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168 views • May 10, 2020
"TONIGHT THREE MEMBERS OF THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL ALSO BE UNDER QUARANTINE FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS. THE HEAD OF THE C.D.C. ROBERT REDFIELD AND F.D.A. COMMISSIONER STEPHEN HAHN WILL BE WORKING FROM HOME AFTER THEY WERE EXPOSED TO SOMEONE AT THE WHITE HOUSE WHO WAS TESTED POSITIVE. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI SAYS HE WAS NOT IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH THAT PERSON BUT WILL WORK MOSTLY FROM HOME FOR 14
DAYS AS A PRECAUTION.
THE ADMINISTRATION ISN’T NAMING THE PATIENT BUT WE DO KNOW THE PRESS SECRETARY FOR VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE TESTED POSITIVE YESTERDAY."
DAYS AS A PRECAUTION.
THE ADMINISTRATION ISN’T NAMING THE PATIENT BUT WE DO KNOW THE PRESS SECRETARY FOR VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE TESTED POSITIVE YESTERDAY."
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