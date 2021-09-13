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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 14) We hope we can prevent any further genocides - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • September 13, 2021
People are crazy and are being used as guinea pigs for the pharma criminals using uniformed officers called doctors against you and your family. The continues taking of jabs will lower the immune system by folds up to 45%. Why for God sake you need to take such jab? Don't take the jab and standup for yourself and your rights. They are putting an HIV equivalent in their blood, they can't donate blood anymore. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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