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X22 Report A 12. 30. 21.
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170 views • December 31, 2021
Ep. 2665a - The System Is Rigged, Watch The Corrupt Politicians & You Will See The Economic Truth
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The fake news cannot keep up the lies, one minute the economy is falling apart, the next they get instructions from [JB] White House to say the economy looks great, then they return to the economy is failing. Food shortages coming. The politicians are corrupt, they have the inside track.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The fake news cannot keep up the lies, one minute the economy is falling apart, the next they get instructions from [JB] White House to say the economy looks great, then they return to the economy is failing. Food shortages coming. The politicians are corrupt, they have the inside track.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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