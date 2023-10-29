TV star and son destroyed by VAXX poison injections

He was extremely enthusiastic about the flu shot. Also a paid pharma rep. Anyone this pumped up about the flu would get the mRNA poison, too.
###
"Nick Cannon Says He's 'on the Mend' After Being Hospitalized for Pneumonia"
"The 42-year-old television host said on Instagram Monday that he is "physically okay," but "spiritually broken" as he marks the one-year anniversary since the death of his son Zen, who died at 5 months from a rare form of brain cancer on Dec. 5, 2021"
https://peopleDOTcom/health/nick-cannon-says-hes-on-the-mend-after-being-hospitalized-for-pneumonia/
###
"The Mind-Body Shift Interviews Nick Cannon"
Oct 15, 2014
"Renee Canada of The Mind-Body Shift interviews entertainer Nick Cannon about lupus nephritis and his role as advocate for Theraflu Fluprint, a flu awareness and prevention program."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=A9SkOCZGqeA
###
"Interview with Nick Cannon"
Oct 10, 2014
"Interview with Nick Cannon regarding his spokesperson role for the TheraFlu Fluprint program. Great stuff with a few fun personal tidbits about his favorite shoes and favorite act on America's Got Talent"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=i5s9jZps5oo
