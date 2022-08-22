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Thirteen-million-dollar gold heist busted at Moscow airport
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622 views • August 22, 2022

RT


August 21, 2022


An international conspiracy to smuggle nearly $13 million work of gold bullion has been thwarted at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. The daring scheme started with three Armenian men flying into Moscow with the gold in their hand luggage – people flying in from Armenia, being part of the Eurasian Economic Union, are not subject to customs checks.


The very expensive hand luggage was then to be swapped with three empty, but identical suitcases, and taken by three Russian men to Dubai. However, those of you reading who have tried to smuggle gold out of a major European airport will know that gold is extremely heavy, even if your luggage has wheels.


Customs agents spotted the men struggling with their luggage and followed them, saw them swap bags, and then return to take a flight back to Yerevan, this time managing the suitcases with ease.


The three Armenian men were arrested, and the three Russian men, who at this point were already on their plane to Dubai, were found to have 45 gold bars in their luggage. The three Armenian men are in jail awaiting trial, while the three Russian men have been ordered not to leave Moscow.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1goul3-thirteen-million-dollar-gold-heist-busted-at-moscow-airport.html


Keywords
goldcustomsairportfinancemoscowsmugglingdubaiarmeniabullionheistluggage13 million dollarsinternational conspiracyvnukovo airport
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