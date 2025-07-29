TRUMP JUST EXECUTED HIS GREATEST DEAL YET! 🚨 | 29 JULY 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump really is the master of the art of the deal. In fact, the man just executed what is being called one of the greatest deals ever made. Who is it with? Well, none other than the European Union, which has taken advantage of the United States for decades. That ends now! Next, on Saturday, following a jazz festival, Cincinnati exploded in violent brawls, leading to multiple people sustaining injuries and several hospitalizations. When will Democrats see that their leniency on crime is destroying their cities, or do they even care? Later, we hit on the tyrannical bill that just passed in the UK and how the Reform Party is working tirelessly to repeal it. Finally, we hit on the latest news—like Ghislaine Maxwell testifying to Congress, a church in Jerusalem condemning Israel, and more. All this and more on Today's Untamed!
