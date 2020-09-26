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Warburg Power Rally for Canada!
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75 views • September 26, 2020
Warburg Power Rally for Canada! Across Canada, enthusiasm was overwhelming among Christian patriots at urgent Prayer Power Rallies this week! Friday, Sept 25 2020, Warburg, Alberta, Canada was rigorously pro-active in its prayer support for Canada! Conducted by Salt of the Earth in a vibrant interdenominational Catholic Church facility! Guest Speaker Stephen Volk. Share widely!
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