Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRICS gold-backed currency: A new era for the global financial system?
channel image
The Talking Hedge
63 Subscribers
57 views
Published 19 hours ago

The BRICS countries are considering creating a gold-backed currency.


Could this challenge the dominance of the US dollar?


#BRICS #goldbackedcurrency #globalfinancialsystem

Keywords
moneystocksinvesting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket