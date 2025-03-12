© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Charles Hoffe: "I knew they wanted to reduce the population;"
"They've been very clear about that...And the COVID-jab mandates made no sense...So...clearly...they wanted to reduce fertility—there's no other logical reason...to vaccinate all these university students..."
Hoffe is a practicing family physician in BC, Canada.
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6q8b38-a-doctors-journey-of-truth.html
Source @Real World News Channel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/