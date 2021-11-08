Rabbis Have Created A Noahide Monster

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This is a rant about 2 encounters or debates I had with Noahides. I was surprised by their animosity towards anyone who questions the validity of the Noahide Laws. I share my insights into what I learned. This does not bode well for the future Unity and World Peace the Rabbis are envisioning.
Has anyone else encountered this? Or are you a Noahide who can shed some light on this? Let me know in the comments.
✳️Link to the Twitter conversation:
https://mobile.twitter.com/PureJudaismBlog/status/1242209436103557122
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