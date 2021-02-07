BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Shroud of Turin-God’s calling card
mh4bright
mh4bright
306 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • February 07, 2021
For more info on the Shroud please visit https://shroud.com​ (also the owner of the intro)
From more info from LA Marzulli please visit https://lamarzulli.net/

The Shroud of Turin is a centuries old linen cloth that bears the image of a crucified man. A man that millions believe to be Jesus of Nazareth. Is it really the cloth that wrapped his crucified body, or is it simply a medieval forgery, a hoax perpetrated by some clever artist? Modern science has completed hundreds of thousands of hours of detailed study and intense research on the Shroud. It is, in fact, the single most studied artifact in human history, and we know more about it today than we ever have before. And yet, the controversy still rages. This web site will keep you abreast of current research, provide you with accurate data from the previous research and let you interact with the researchers themselves. We believe that if you have access to the facts, you can make up your own mind about the Shroud.
Keywords
controversychristjesusproofdocumentaryexaminationturinshroud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI warns of 4 major election scams targeting voters ahead of 2026 midterms

FBI warns of 4 major election scams targeting voters ahead of 2026 midterms

Willow Tohi
ICE pursuit in Houston targeted suspect who died seven years ago, family documents show

ICE pursuit in Houston targeted suspect who died seven years ago, family documents show

Willow Tohi
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

Belle Carter
NHS nurse denied vaccine damage payment after COVID-19 vaccine trial injury

NHS nurse denied vaccine damage payment after COVID-19 vaccine trial injury

Belle Carter
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy