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Anbaric new single out march 27
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6 views • March 20, 2020
anbaricstudio
We are hereby proudly presenting our third album, one song to be released each month for a year.
Anbaric is in a state of creative flow and we feel a strong urge to get the music out there, track by track.
Second song, entitled Oklahoma Land Rush, is scheduled for release Friday 27th of Marsh.
We hope you will join and enjoy the ride!
#newmusic #heavymetal #hardrock#anbaric #anbaricstudio #antrixnoje @mika_vainio @kimandrei666 @kimmokomulainen @mattias_ia_eklundh #singel #oklahoma #oklahomacity #newsongeverymonth
We are hereby proudly presenting our third album, one song to be released each month for a year.
Anbaric is in a state of creative flow and we feel a strong urge to get the music out there, track by track.
Second song, entitled Oklahoma Land Rush, is scheduled for release Friday 27th of Marsh.
We hope you will join and enjoy the ride!
#newmusic #heavymetal #hardrock#anbaric #anbaricstudio #antrixnoje @mika_vainio @kimandrei666 @kimmokomulainen @mattias_ia_eklundh #singel #oklahoma #oklahomacity #newsongeverymonth
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