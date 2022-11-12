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https://gnews.org/articles/517607
Summary：11/10/2022 Edward Dowd: Data shows alarming trends in excess deaths, especially amongst the younger age folks. For the group life policyholders, the excess deaths was 36% for 18 to 44.