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OLTÁS UTÁNI REJTÉJES HALÁLOZÁSOK - Toroczkai László TÉNYFELTÁRÓ VIDEÓ
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20 views • August 04, 2021
Laci azzal foglalkozik, amivel MOST KELL!
Mivel édesanyja majdnem meghalt, VÉGRE elkezdett UTÁNAJÁRNI!!
EZ EGY TÉNYFELTÁRÓ VIDEÓ!!
TÉNYLEG NEM HITTÉK EL SOKAN, HOGY AZ "O L T Á S"-nak NEVEZETT GMO SZURI EGY MÉREGINJEKCIÓ!
- MOST MÁR TUDJÁK !!!
EZEK UTÁN NEM TUDOD AZT MONDANI, HOGY VÍRUSPÁRTI POLITIKUS. TUDOM, Ő IS JAVASOLTA A VÉSZHELYZETI KORMÁNYZÁST, 2020 TAVASZÁN a MASZKOKAT - EGYSZERŰEN ŐT IS MEGVEZETTÉK. EZ MOST MÁR 100% BIZONYOSSÁ VÁLT.
Mivel édesanyja majdnem meghalt, VÉGRE elkezdett UTÁNAJÁRNI!!
EZ EGY TÉNYFELTÁRÓ VIDEÓ!!
TÉNYLEG NEM HITTÉK EL SOKAN, HOGY AZ "O L T Á S"-nak NEVEZETT GMO SZURI EGY MÉREGINJEKCIÓ!
- MOST MÁR TUDJÁK !!!
EZEK UTÁN NEM TUDOD AZT MONDANI, HOGY VÍRUSPÁRTI POLITIKUS. TUDOM, Ő IS JAVASOLTA A VÉSZHELYZETI KORMÁNYZÁST, 2020 TAVASZÁN a MASZKOKAT - EGYSZERŰEN ŐT IS MEGVEZETTÉK. EZ MOST MÁR 100% BIZONYOSSÁ VÁLT.
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